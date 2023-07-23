Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,834 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.25 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

