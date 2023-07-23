Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,565 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $326,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

