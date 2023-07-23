Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 19,676 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.