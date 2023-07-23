Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,162 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of PVH worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.06.

PVH Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PVH opened at $85.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

