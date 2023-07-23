Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,693 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $162.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

