Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Middleby worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Middleby by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

