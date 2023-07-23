Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Shockwave Medical worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,175 shares of company stock worth $7,167,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $275.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

