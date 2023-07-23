Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

