Reviewing Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) and Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iberdrola and Kunlun Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 6 1 0 2.14 Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iberdrola presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 76.37%. Given Iberdrola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iberdrola is more favorable than Kunlun Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 8.34% 7.89% 2.98% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Iberdrola and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and Kunlun Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.46 $4.57 billion $2.99 17.17 Kunlun Energy $21.47 billion 0.32 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Kunlun Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Iberdrola pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Kunlun Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About Kunlun Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.