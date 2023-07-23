RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,870.92

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,870.92 ($24.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.52). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,942 ($25.39), with a volume of 115,529 shares.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,942 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £39,442.02 ($51,571.68). Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.