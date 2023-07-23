RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

