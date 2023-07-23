RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $320.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

