Robert W. Baird Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $239.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

