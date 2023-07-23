Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.84.

ADSK stock opened at $209.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.91.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

