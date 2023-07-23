Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after purchasing an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

