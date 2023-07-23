Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $37.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ZION opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.