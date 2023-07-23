Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.13 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

