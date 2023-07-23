Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.