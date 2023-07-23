SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,944 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

