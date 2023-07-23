SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,936,000 after buying an additional 2,464,518 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

