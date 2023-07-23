SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

