SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

NI stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.