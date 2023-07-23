SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

