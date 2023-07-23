SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.32 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

