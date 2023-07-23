SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,554 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

