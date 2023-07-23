SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.