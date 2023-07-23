SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

