SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

