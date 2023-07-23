SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $582.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.42 and a 200-day moving average of $479.98. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.95, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.55.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

