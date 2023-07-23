SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,190,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $170.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

