SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

SYK opened at $295.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.34. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.