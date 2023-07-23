SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $367,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $199.81 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

