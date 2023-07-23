SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $376,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

