SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $480,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after purchasing an additional 459,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $154.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

