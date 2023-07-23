SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $340.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $319.41.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.