SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.