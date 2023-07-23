SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 110.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $493.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

