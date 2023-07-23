SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 120.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

