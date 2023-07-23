SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ACWX opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.