SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9,723.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 160,431 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 143,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,599,000.

IGM opened at $399.81 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

