SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 23,552 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

