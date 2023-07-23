SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $184.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

