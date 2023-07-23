SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,480 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

