SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 697 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.