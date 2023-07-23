SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $302.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.89.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

