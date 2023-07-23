Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

