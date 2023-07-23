Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 984 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average is $293.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.58.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

