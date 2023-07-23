Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.94 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

