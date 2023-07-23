Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Creative Planning raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 213,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

