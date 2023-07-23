Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.59 EPS.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Creative Planning raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 213,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penske Automotive Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.