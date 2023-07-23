Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

